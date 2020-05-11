OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old woman was killed over the weekend when a vehicle drove off a cliff along Grizzly Peak Boulevard about a mile north of state Highway 24 in Oakland, police said Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard after the solo vehicle accident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Officers discovered a 2005 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east before veering off the roadway, driving through a guardrail and falling down a ravine, police said.
The Oakland Fire Department, Moraga-Orinda Fire District and a private ambulance company assisted Oakland police in rescuing and providing medical care to the vehicle’s driver and passenger.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, is in stable condition after being taken to a hospital for his injuries. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and her name was not immediately released Monday morning by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
Investigators believe speeding as well as drugs or alcohol may have contributed to the crash. People with information about the crash can contact the Oakland Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.
You must log in to post a comment.