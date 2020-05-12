SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly striking an officer and two police vehicles while trying to flee in South San Francisco early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers had responded at about 4:10 a.m. to a hotel parking lot in the 600 block of Gateway Boulevard on a report of someone looking into parked cars with a flashlight.

They contacted Moris Ruiz-Canizales sitting inside what was later determined to be a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry, and tried to arrest him, but he reversed the vehicle and struck an officer in the right hip, police said.

Ruiz-Canizales then fled from the parking lot in the Camry, hitting two police cars as he drove away. However, his vehicle then became disabled on a nearby roadway’s center island and Ruiz-Canizales fled on foot, according to police.

He did not initially comply with orders to surrender and a police K-9 was used to help take him into custody. A search of the Camry also found a loaded firearm, narcotics and paraphernalia, according to police.

Ruiz-Canizales was taken to a hospital to be treated for dog bite wounds, and was later booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of felony assault on an officer, evading police, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics, police said.

The Police Department did not specify whether the officer struck in the hip required any medical attention.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.