SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An alleged drunk driver hit another vehicle head-on west of Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning after previously being seen drinking alcohol while having her tire changed earlier in the morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A tow truck driver who had changed a tire on a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu reported seeing the driver drinking alcohol and notified authorities when the driver fled.

Then at about 8:55 a.m., the Malibu driven by 31-year-old Sebastopol resident Megan Worrall was heading west on Guerneville Road east of Willowside Road when the vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe going the other direction, CHP officials said.

The 37-year-old Forestville man driving the Tahoe was unable to avoid the head-on collision. Worrall was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries and the Tahoe driver was also taken there with moderate injuries. Both are expected to survive, according to the CHP.

Preliminary reports indicate Worrall was speeding and weaving erratically prior to the crash. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was released to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, CHP officials said.

