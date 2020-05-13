SUNOL (CBS SF) — A driver was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after his vehicle collided with a big rig that burst into flames on Highway 84.

Authorities said the collision near Little Valley Road took place at around 9:36 a.m. A black Hyundai collided with a semi-tractor trailer carrying cardboard and wood.

The truck driver was able to escape his rig before he caught fire. It was not immediately known if he was injured. The driver of the Hyundai suffered critical injury and was airlifted to the hospital by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the truck fire.

Cause of the crash was under investigation. The highway was closed down in both directions, backing up traffic for miles. The CHP advised drivers to find alternative routes.



