SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County officials announced the confirmation Wednesday of 21 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and a pair of deaths due to the virus.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,381 and the death toll to 132, according to a pair of county spokespeople. Santa Clara County remains the Bay Area’s infection epicenter and has the sixth-most cases among the state’s 58 counties.
The county updates case and death data each day at its coronavirus web page, sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/home.aspx, which also offers links to county support services and up-to-date information on the pandemic. The site can be accessed in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Chinese.
According to the California Department of Public Health, 69,382 coronavirus cases and 2,847 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed statewide as of Tuesday.
