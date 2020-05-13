FREMONT (KPIX 5) — Wednesday may have been designated as “Day of the Teacher” in California, but members of the Fremont Unified District Teachers Association decided to mark it by honoring local frontline workers with a free lunch.

The group of teachers provided a stack of pizzas as a surprise gift for sanitation workers with Republic Services, delivering 20 pies in all.

“Our community supports us year round. This is a chance to say thank you to maybe the essential that are unsung,” said Fremont teacher and union member Sarah Clark.

The general manager for Republic Services Steve Viamari said their 150 workers were feeling the love.

“It’s really great to see essential workers honoring essential workers, we really appreciate the offer from them,” said Viamari.

The union could have made the lunches, but instead decided to help another local business by buying the pizza from nearby Bronco Billy’s for $550.

“I appreciate it. It’s good news to us. Huge help, huge help,” said Sam Rodriguez with Bronco Billy’s Pizza.

The union is visiting a total of six job sites Wednesday. The group chose Classic Diner in Fremont to help make 70 meals for other caregivers and medical workers.

The Fremont teachers found out about Classic Diner when the diner posted on Facebook that they donated meals at a nearby hospital.

The diner was already helping somebody.

“And somebody help me back,” said Rose Bakbouchue with Classic Diner. “That’s very, very nice.”

While the teachers were lending a hand to others, they felt it was a perfect way to spend their day.

“Kindness is awesome because it benefits the giver as much as the receiver. So you ask who we did it for? We did it for all of us,” said Clark.