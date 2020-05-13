



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – San Mateo County is set to issue a revised coronavirus shelter-in-place order that would allow for more businesses to reopen next week.

County health officer Dr. Scott Morrow that he intends to issue the new order in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines, which would go into effect on Monday. Under Phase 2, curbside pickup and delivery for retail businesses can reopen. Manufacturing and logistics, along with other businesses can also open with modifications.

Morrow said additional details about the revised order will be released later this week.

“I am encouraged that data about COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity, and other indicators show some stability so that San Mateo County can now enter the early stages of Phase 2,” Morrow said in a statement (.pdf).

The health officer stressed that while businesses reopen, the virus remains a threat. Other parts of the shelter-in-place order, such as social distancing, requirements on wearing face coverings and the prohibition on gatherings, will remain in effect as the county enters Phase 2.

“I want to remind everyone these modifications are not being made because it is safe to be out and about,” Morrow said. “The virus continues to circulate in our community, and this increase in interactions among people is likely to spread the virus at a higher rate. Whether these modifications allow the virus to spread out of control, as we saw in February and March and resulted in the first shelter in place order, is yet to be seen.”

San Mateo’s announcement comes as officials in San Francisco said that retail businesses with street access will be able to open with curbside pickup, also on Monday.

As of data released Wednesday afternoon, there have been 1,515 cases of COVID-19 in the county, and at least 65 people have died.