OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were shot in separate freeway shootings just hours part Tuesday afternoon in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said it appears that road rage played a role in an incident between drivers of a Pontiac sedan and a Chevrolet SUV at around 1 p.m. on northbound state Highway 85 at Union Avenue in Santa Clara County.

Both drivers pulled their respective vehicles off the roadway, exited their vehicles, and an argument ensued. The driver of the Pontiac subsequently drew a firearm and shot the driver of the Chevrolet in the leg before fleeing the scene. The wounded driver was able to drive himself to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.

The shooting suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a face mask and driving a grey Pontiac.

A second shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in Oakland on northbound Interstate Highway 880 near Coliseum Way, according to CHP officials.

Someone opened fire on a 17-year-old Oakland boy driving a sliver Dodge Durango. CHP officials said the boy suffered three moderate gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the boy appeared to have been targeted by the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the CHP investigative tipline at (707) 917-4491.