



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials in Oakland announced Thursday that the city would restrict vending in parks — including food trucks — through the end of May to encourage physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city made the announcement in a press release issued Thursday afternoon, stating that the ban on vending in parks would begin on May 15 and run through May 31. The ban extends to food trucks, which will not be allowed to operate in or adjacent to parks in Oakland.

The new measures were intended to reduce the concentration of people in areas of city parks.

The announcement noted that the parking lots at all Oakland parks would also remain closed through the end of the month. Additionally, cars would not be allowed to park adjacent to Lake Merritt on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as well as the Memorial Day holiday.

Officials still want walkers, joggers and cyclists to get the outdoor exercise and fresh air they need, but think it is important to discourage gatherings and crowds in parks. The Oakland Slow Streets program that is closing city streets to cars and other motorized vehicles is also making it easier for those on foot and bicycles to get exercise in neighborhoods throughout the city for exercise.

On Fridays and weekends, teams of City Park Ambassadors will continue to walk city parks and circle Lake Merritt wearing bright-colored shirts to remind park users about park rules and physical distancing, and provide face coverings and information about free COVID-19 testing.

“Parks and outdoor spaces provide much-needed respite for Oaklanders year-round, especially while we are sheltering in place to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf. “But our parks have become overcrowded on weekends, and for our collective health, we need to give the Lake — and our City parks — a break! We hope that the presence of our new Park Ambassadors will help to remind, educate, and engage the Oakland community around the Alameda County’s Shelter-in-Place Order.”