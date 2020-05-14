HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – A 20-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to charges for allegedly slashing the tires on her ex-boyfriend’s truck near Half Moon Bay on Monday and then shooting a pellet gun at the truck as he drove with his new girlfriend to get the tires fixed, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Half Moon Bay resident Sonia Flores entered the plea Wednesday via Zoom teleconference from county jail on charges including making criminal threats, negligent discharge of a BB gun and vandalism, according to the district attorney’s office.

At 1:12 p.m. Monday, the brother of Flores’ 18-year-old ex-boyfriend saw Flores use a knife to allegedly slash the tires on the pickup truck and then leave. The brother told the victim, who got into the truck with his new girlfriend, prosecutors said.

As they drove down in the area of Miramontes Point Road and Cabrillo Highway with the brother following behind, Flores allegedly came out from behind some garbage paths and stood in the truck’s path on the roadway and fired the pellet gun four times, hitting the windshield, prosecutors said.

The victim and the brother were both able to drive off, and Flores allegedly sent text messages to the victim saying ,”that’s what you get,” “I’ll shot (sic) u again,” and “tell that b—- to watch her back,” according tho the district attorney’s office.

San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies went to her home and recovered the pellet gun and knife. The victims did not report any injuries.

The county’s Private Defender Program was appointed to represent Flores, who did not waive her right to a speedy preliminary hearing to determine if she should stand trial. A judge set her bail at $10,000 and the preliminary hearing is set for May 26, according to the district attorney’s office.

