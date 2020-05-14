HAYWARD (CBS SF) – The city of Hayward announced Wednesday rent relief grants for residents impacted financially by the novel coronavirus pandemic and who are facing displacement are now available.
Under the program, the city will provide one-time payments of up to $2,500 per household, in order “to bridge the gap between what tenants can afford and their actual rent,” city officials said.
Qualified residents include those with income below 50 percent of the area median income, or up to 80 percent of the area median income with rent equal to or greater than 30 percent of their income, according to city officials.
The program is being administered on behalf of the city by the nonprofit agency Bay Area Community Services.
To apply, residents can visit https://housing.bayareacs.org.
