SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in an Outer Mission District shootout in late April that left one bystander injured, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting incident happened on Saturday, April 25, at around 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Folsom streets following a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire near the intersection. Officers arrived on scene and located spent shell casings and damage caused by gunfire, but did not locate an injured victim.

While at the scene, officers were informed that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound had walked into nearby San Francisco General Hospital. Officers went to the hospital and found an adult male victim who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police determined that two male suspects had exchanged gunfire and fled the scene. During the shootout, the male victim was injured and surrounding buildings and vehicles were struck by bullets. Officers immediately started developing leads and identified the two shooting suspects who were known to have criminal gang affiliations. The SFPD Gang Task Force (GTF) led the investigation.

Last week on May 5 at around 4:25 p.m., officers arrested the first suspect in connection with the shooting, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Oscar Lopez, on the 1100 block of Capp Street. He was booked on two felony counts of attempted homicide as well as two counts of assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

On Thursday at approximately 4:30 a.m. officers served a search warrant on the 1400 block of Treat Way and arrested the second shooting suspect, 26 year-old San Francisco resident Gregory Mack. During the arrest, several handguns, high-capacity magazines and ammunition were found and seized. Mack was booked on felony counts of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and separate counts of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm.

While arrests have been made, the investigation into the incident remains open. Anyone with

information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-

4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain

anonymous.