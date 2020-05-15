



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FESTIVAL: STERN GROVE GROOVES ONLINE

The 83rd Stern Grove Festival season has been cancelled but the good news, we will still be together in a virtual way weekly every Sunday from June 14th at 2pm.

Yours truly will host the online video series with memorable past performances by Sheila E. (2012), Pink Martini (2013), The Doobie Brothers (2015), and George Clinton (2016).

Hope you will join us. Come one come all and support the longest running local LIVE music & performance series.

https://www.sterngrove.org/

FOOD: INCUBATOR SERIES

An innovative culinary team HI NEIGHBOR SF is giving chefs an opportunity to bring a dining concept through an INCUBATOR SERIES. The brainchild of Ryan Cole & Chef Robin Song, four concepts currently exist out of one SF kitchen: a Korean menu JunJu by Chef Song, his Spicy Pork Stew is a tasty hug of love; Ines serves up yummy empanadas and there’s Jewish comfort food by SCHMALTZ that includes a Potato Latkes Chicken Sandwich that is to die for. There is a killer cocktail program too by AttaGirl Hospitality that you can order to go. When you place an order use these speical Foodie Chap codes for discounts:

FOODIE10 for 10% off food.

FOODIE50 for 50% off cocktails.

https://www.hineighborsf.com/

GROCER: EAT DELICIOUS FOOD AT HOME

A Noe Valley grocer Mike Molesky is serving tasty eats by some of SF’s fave restaurants at his corner shop. The “Eat Delicious at Home” series features food this week by Delfina, Mister Jiu’s, Nopalito & more. Hear my interview with Mike next week on KCBS.

https://shop.douglassf.com/

FOLLOW: GOLDIE HAWN GETS BOUNCED

We all need a giggle and Goldie HAWN brings the love and laughter on her instagram account. Seeing Goldie bounce on a trampoline in a fit of giggles was just what I needed today and you too.

INSTAGRAM @goldiehawn

FUNDRAISER: BEYOND DIFFERENCES

Join me LIVE today (FRIDAY) at 5pm for an online fundraiser for Beyond Differences. Their mission is to end social isolation among teens. The BD programs get results, they work and are implemented in 50 states across America. Come one come all and support one of my favorite non profits.

https://www.beyonddifferences.org/

LIVE MUSIC: FIRE ESCAPE CONCERT

New York musician Jeff Jacobs has been keeping his neighbors in Manhattan entertained during this period of quarantine with 7pm concerts. The shows from his fire escape are a tribute to medical staff on the front lines.

https://youtu.be/VCyB15M6Jzw

MOVIE: HAMILTON MOVIE

Fans of TONY award winning show Hamilton have something to get very excited about – the early release of the movie version of the musical. They are skipping movie theatres and streaming online on DISNEY PLUS for your viewing pleasure over July 4th weekend. The movie will feature the creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

https://hamiltonmusical.com/san-francisco/tickets

LISTEN: RADIO RECLINER

An ATLANTA , GA based company that runs homes for seniors has launched a COVID-19 radio station known as RADIO RECLINER and the DJ’s are the retired residents.

They record their introductions and transitions on their phones, while chilling on a recliner. The audio is then sent off to the producers of internet only Radio Recliner. On-Air personalities include the KARAOKE COWBOY DJ AND DJ FANCY PANTS.

Listen here:

https://radiorecliner.com/

MUSIC: STING GETS FRAGILE ON ROLLING STONE

My fave STING knows how to heal with music during troubled times. His three song set for Rolling Stone from his home studio in Wilshire, England hits all the right notes.

https://www-rollingstone-com.cdn.ampproject.org/?jwsource=cl

WINE O’Clock: WISE VILLA WINERY

A NorCal winery in Alta Mesa becomes one of the first to re-open. They serve food with their wine and are able to work under the California phase two opening laws. The Chardonnays and Roses are top drawer. Make a reservation to visit.

https://www.wisevillawinery.com/

SHOPPING LIST : TOP SELLING ITEMS

What are the most popular food items purchased at LUCKY GROCERY STORES during this pandemic.

ICE CREAM

FROZEN VEGETABLES

BERRIES

AVOCADOS

BANANAS

That’s your Liam’s List. Make the most of your weekend as your stay home and stay connected.

Thank you to the essential workers, the helpers and all those on the front lines.

