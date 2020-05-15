



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is increasing service frequency on several Muni bus lines starting Saturday to address crowding on some routes and because the agency’s staffing availability has improved at this point in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The 8-Bayshore, 14R Mission Rapid, 22-Fillmore, 38R-Geary Rapid, 49-Van Ness/Mission, N-Judah and T-Third bus lines will all run more frequently, while the 9R-San Bruno Rapid line will be restored next Monday and will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The restored 9R-San Bruno Rapid bus line is meant to alleviate crowding on the 9-San Bruno line and add more service to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the SFMTA.

The agency had initially scaled back Muni service last month due to low ridership and a decrease in bus drivers available following the March shelter-in-place order to limit the spread of COVID-19, but increased service on some lines began later in April.

A mask or other facial covering is required to board a Muni bus, and people are still asked to use an alternative form of transportation for essential trips when possible to save space on a bus for those who don’t have other options.

People can visit www.sfmta.com/COVID-19 for the latest information on Muni service and any impacts related to the pandemic.

