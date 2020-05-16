



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is calling on Veritas, one of the city’s largest corporate landlords, to return its $3.6 million small-business loan.

Pelosi issued a statement on Saturday that read in part:

“The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to be a lifeline to help vulnerable small businesses retain their workers and pay other expenses during the devastation of the coronavirus crisis. PPP loans should be directed first and foremost to the small businesses with the greatest need, particularly minority, women and veteran-owned businesses that are struggling. Larger companies like Veritas, one of San Francisco’s largest corporate real estate management firms, which has billions in assets and access to liquidity through other sources, were not the intended beneficiaries of PPP loans. I join San Franciscans in calling on Veritas to return its PPP loan.”

In a series of reports, KPIX has profiled dozens of tenants who are suing Veritas, accusing the company of harrassing rent-control tenants with constant renovations.

Other tenants say they’ve endured rent increases as Veritas has passed along its mortgage debt.

Veritas claims it qualifies for the loans because it has fewer than 200 employees. The company told KPIX recently that it plans to use the PPP loan money to bring back furloughed employees, ranging from maintenance workers to building managers.

