WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — BART trains between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill were stopped Saturday afternoon due to a person on the tracks at the Walnut Creek station, BART officials said.

The incident, reported at 2:40 p.m., has closed the Walnut Creek Station, according to a Twitter post by BART.

The condition of the person on the tracks was not available.

Bus service was provided by County Connection Bus 311 between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill, a BART spokesman said.

Trains started single tracking between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill shortly before 4 p.m., according to a BART spokesman.

Passengers on BART should expect major delays, a BART spokesman said.

Due to major medical emergency, buses are replacing trains temporarily between Lafayette, Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill stations. Emergency crews are responding to a person in the trackway at Walnut Creek. The incident began at about 2:40 this afternoon. — SFBART (@SFBART) May 16, 2020

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed