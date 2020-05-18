ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An altercation at a gathering inside an Antioch apartment ended early Monday in deadly gunfire with one man killed, a second man hospitalized and the suspected gunman still at large, authorities said.
Antioch police officers responded at 1:33 a.m. to the Twin Creeks apartment complex at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. on a report of gunshots heard near an apartment.
Arriving officers found a 36-year-old man down on the ground in the back patio of a unit with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is not yet being released.
A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition Monday morning, according to police.
Investigators have learned there were several people inside the apartment when an altercation occurred and a male suspect then fired several gunshots and fled the complex on foot.
The suspect remains at large and there was no description of him immediately available from police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895.
You must log in to post a comment.