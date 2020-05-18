SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — California’s program to give financial assistance to undocumented workers got off to a rocky start Monday. The 800 number for people to register apparently couldn’t handle the call volumes and most callers got a busy signal that lasted all day.

“They said that the number is not working right now,” said Juan Carlos Sosa, an unemployed restaurant worker from Modesto. He drove to the Catholic Charities office in San Jose, hoping to register for California’s Disaster Assistance Relief for Immigrants program in person, but couldn’t.

“It’s hard because everybody needs help right now. I have to pay bills, it’s hard,” Sosa said.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the $125 million program last month, involving both public and philanthropic relief fund for undocumented immigrant workers.

“I’m proud as governor to be the first state to announce a program for direct disaster assistance to those individuals,” said Newsom at the time.

“This group has the strongest work ethic of any group in California,” said labor attorney and former head of the Employment Development Department

Michael Bernick.

The program is supposed to provide $500 per working adult, with a $1,000 maximum per household.

“This is welcome, invaluable, but 500 dollars doesn’t get you very far even in rural California,” Bernick said.

“What little we had is running out,” said one man, also a restaurant worker, who also expressed frustration that the program wasn’t up and running as promised Monday.

Catholic Charities, which is administering the program in the Bay Area said it received 19,000 calls in seven hours, which jammed the lines.

A spokesman said you can only register by telephone at 866-490-3899. Workers have six weeks in which to register for the program.