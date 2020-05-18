SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Fans could possibly see live sports being played as soon as the first week of June, said Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. But while the thought of seeing a game in a couple of weeks has many excited, but the chances that will actually happen are very low.

As Cam Inman, sports writer for the Mercury News says, “It gives teams a glimmer of hope that they can resume action.”

Governor Newsom says if the current COVID-19 trends continue, sports can resume again by the first week of June but players may not be ready.

In Major League Baseball, they’ve asked for roughly 3 weeks of training to gear up for opening day. Right now it looks like July 4th will be the target date.

The other stipulation for all sports is no fans in the stands.

“I would imagine it will be more of a scrimmage atmosphere but they know that the stakes are so much greater. At the same time, everybody is going to be so thankful to get back to a ball game that everybody enjoys doing and watching,” says Inman.

The 49ers defensive lineman and NFL’s defensive rookie of the year, Nick Bosa has been home in Florida trying to stay in game shape as much as he can. He’s currently training virtually but hopes to be back at Levi’s soon.

“I want to play whatever way it is but obviously it has to be done the right way,” says Bosa.

While there is hope for Bay Area sports fans to see some football and baseball, the last place Warriors may not return until next season.

“We’re staying in touch with guys but we’re assuming this is kind of it,” says coach Steve Kerr.

Another issue is how local counties will proceed with allowing sports. Counties such as Alameda and Santa Clara have some of the strictest guidelines in the state.