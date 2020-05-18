SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Bay Area-based big-rig drivers and other motorists have the opportunity temporarily to get a hot meal on the road even though most restaurants are closed, Caltrans officials said Monday.
That’s because 17 food trucks are operating temporarily at state rest areas across the state.
“I do really appreciate what you guys are doing right now,” Mederbek, a truck driver told Caltrans at a rest area along Interstate Highway 5 north of Willows.
Food trucks are operating along east- and westbound Interstate Highway 80, north- and southbound Interstate Highway 5 as well as westbound Interstate Highway 10 and northbound Interstate Highway 15.
Other food truck operators can apply immediately to offer food at the more than 86 state rest areas by going to the Caltrans website.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order N-52-20 suspended restrictions on selling food commercially at rest stops during the coronavirus crisis. Last week federal highway officials also suspended similar restrictions.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.