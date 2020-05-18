SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officers arrested a 36-year-old man who was allegedly firing a gun as he drove a pickup truck through San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood on Saturday, police said.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers learned someone was driving recklessly near Clay Street and Presidio Avenue, doing “donuts” and firing a gun.
At the scene, officers found spent shell casings, but did not receive any reports of injuries or damage from the shots.
Officers were eventually able to locate a pickup truck and driver matching the description of the suspect and his vehicle in the first block of Grand View Terrace, located in the city’s Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhood.
Officers were able to safely arrest the driver on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, according to police.
Police have identified him as Tyler Gerow of San Francisco. Inside Gerow’s truck, officers located a gun, police said. Gerow remains in custody, according to jail records.
