



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who drove a car that crashed and killed four people on southbound state Highway 85 in San Jose last week has been charged with four counts of murder, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Rabbi Kumar Khanna, 26, of San Jose, is being held in Santa Clara County Jail on no bail following the crash reported shortly before 10:15 p.m. last Wednesday on southbound Highway 85 south of Cottle Road.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office has identified the victims who died as Amador Landa, 26, Johnnie Perez Damian, 26, Issac Landa, 25, and Shannon Galbraith, 25. The California Highway Patrol had said last week that all four were San Jose residents.

Khanna suffered minor injuries as did another passenger, a 24-year-old man, according to the CHP.

Khanna, who had a suspended license because of a prior drunk driving conviction from a case that occurred in December 2018, was arraigned Friday on four counts of murder and driving under the influence, according to the district attorney’s office.

Court documents filed in the case state that a Dodge Durango, later determined to be registered to a family member of Khanna’s, was seen traveling near 100 mph and swerving on the highway before the crash.

Breath tests on Khanna came back with blood-alcohol contents of .206 and .165 percent, well over the .08 percent legal limit, according to court documents.

Khanna will next return to court on July 13, according to the district attorney’s office.

A Facebook fundraiser to raise money for two of the victims, brothers Issac and Amador Landa, had raised more than $2,400 as of Monday and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1128504147499047/3069150609816302/.

A GoFundMe page created to support one of the other victims, Shannon Galbraith, had raised more than $3,000 as of Monday afternoon. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-shannons-family-pay-for-memorial.

