SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Years of frustrating delays came to an end Tuesday as transit officials announced that BART commuter trains will begin service on June 13 along the long-anticipated 10-mile extension into Santa Clara County.

The state Public Utilities Commission will now have to approve the final extension agreement between Santa Clara VTA and BART before trains begin to run.

For several weeks, BART has been testing out simulated service on the line, running trains without passengers to the Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose stops on regular schedules.

Now those trains will be carrying real passengers, bringing BART connections to five Bay Area counties.

“Expanding travel options in one of the Bay Area’s most congested corridors is key to an economic revival,” said BART General Manager Robert Powers in a prepared statement. “Connecting Silicon Valley to the rest of the Bay Area will not only beef up our public transportation network but create new opportunities for much-needed housing near transit.”

South Bay commuters, looking for alternatives to the clogged rush-hour freeways, can attest to the frustrations from the delays and missed deadlines. Originally, the extension was supposed to open to the public in the summer of 2018.

The quest by South Bay leaders for a BART extension began in 2000 with the passing of ballot Measure A. Three other local ballot measures were passed in the ensuing years to help fund the construction. State and federal transit monies were also obtained to complete the project.

Among those frustrated commuters was regular BART user Peter Ortiz.

“I think they’ve been talking about making the BART expansion into San Jose since I was a kid in elementary school,” he told KPIX 5 in February. “So it’s kind of disappointing that we see all the construction has been done, but we still have to go out of our way, two cities up in order to catch the BART.”

The project is a joint operation — VTA built the tracks and the stations but BART will run them.

Amid the delays were a major one late in 2019 when BART identified 750 things that VTA needed to fix. They ranged from small quick-fix items at the stations to lingering software glitches that affected the control of the trains.

VTA crews worked double shifts to fix the items so they could move on to the administrative process of turning over the extension to BART for passenger service.