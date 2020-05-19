SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol revealed Tuesday that crashes and DUI arrests have tumbled during the statewide COVID-19 shelter in place, but the number of drivers cited for speeding in excess of 100 mph continues to soar.

With traffic volume down significantly, the number of incidents on California’s roadways continue to decline.

“People are adhering to the order, eliminating non-essential travel, and as a result, there has been a significant reduction in the number of commuters on the highways,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley.

According to preliminary data from the CHP’s record tracking system, there has been a 75 percent decrease in the number of crashes in California this year from March 19 to April 30, as compared to the same period in 2019.

Additionally, the same data indicated an 88 percent reduction in the number of people killed and a 62 percent decrease in the

number of people injured in crashes. The total number of truck-involved collisions also saw a 60 percent drop, with fatal truck-involved crashes down 88 percent.

California’s crash reduction rate was not the only positive to come from the quieter roadways, the agency said.

The number of DUI arrests made by CHP officers has decreased during March and April, from 7,224 in 2019 to 4,223 in 2020; nearly 42 percent.

However, the CHP said, not all drivers have been on their best behavior during the pandemic.

The open roads have led to a few brazen motorists testing the speed limit and eventually being given a citation. Between March 19 and April 30, CHP officers issued 2,738 citations for speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, which is an increase of 46 percent from last year.

“Resist the temptation to speed,” Stanley warned drivers. “Drivers are easier to spot when they are on a nearly empty roadway.”