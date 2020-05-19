OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A graffiti artist who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland last week has been identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as 39-year-old Nelson Guzman.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at 11:42 p.m. last Thursday on southbound Highway 880 at the 29th Avenue overcrossing.

Investigators determined Guzman was painting graffiti in the center divider and was attempting to cross back to the right shoulder when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled following the collision and the CHP has not released any description of the vehicle or driver.

An obituary for Guzman, who the coroner’s bureau said was an Oakland resident, described him as “an extremely talented artist with a passion for life” who advocated for graffiti as “a form of art and not just vandalism.”

Guzman “was able to travel the world guided by his art, visiting so many countries, and meeting so many beautiful people, he made an everlasting impression on those he crossed paths with,” the obituary said.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to call the CHP’s Oakland-area office at (510) 457-2875.