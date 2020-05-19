Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police on Monday had their fourth employee test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the department announced Tuesday afternoon.
The employee has not been to work since last Thursday and is recovering in self-quarantine, police said.
The department said employees have personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing available for their employees and are following county and federal health protocols for limiting the spread of the virus.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.