SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The University Of California regents will be facing some tough choices Tuesday when they meet to debate how the 10-campus system will deal with the fiscal shortfalls triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the capital proposals that will be under consideration will be funds earmarked for seismic upgrades on the Berkeley campus, according to the meeting agenda.

The Hayward Fault runs through campus and officials have been planning to fund retrofit projects for Durant Hall, Stephens Hall, Wellman Hall and Evans Hall.

The regents will be deciding whether to pool the funds for all four projects into one just earmarked for replacing Evans Hall.

“The replacement of Evans Hall is the Berkeley campus’s largest and most urgent seismic priority and represents over 45 percent of the campus space with a Seismic Performance Rating of VI,” the regents said in their agenda for Tuesday’s session.

The 2020-21 State Capital Budget included three seismic projects for the Berkeley campus totaling $112.5 million − Durant, Stephens, and

Wellman Halls.

“While these four projects are important, they are not as critical and their programs are not as student-facing as those in Evans Hall,” the regents said “Having considered these factors, UC is withdrawing the submission for Durant, Stephens, and Wellman Halls and postponing the University Hall project.”

The resulting $118.55 million, the regents said, would be part of a future budget proposal to fund the remainder of the Evans Hall replacement project.