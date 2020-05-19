MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew stationed in Monterey on Monday were able to help a team from NOAA untangle a whale that had gotten caught in fishing gear near Moss Landing.
The members of the Coast Guard provided support to the team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the tangled whale was discovered Monday just north of Moss Landing in Monterey Bay.
There was no word on what species of whale was found or the type of fishing gear the sea mammal got entangled by.
The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest Facebook account posted photos and information about the rescue Tuesday.
The post didn’t offer many details on the rescue, but said that through teamwork, the Coast Guard and NOAA team were able to free the whale.
