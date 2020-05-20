The Bold And The Beautiful, the multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner for “Outstanding Drama Series,” and a pillar of the CBS daytime schedule for the past 33 years, has been renewed for two more years, through the 2021-2022 broadcast season, ViacomCBS announced earlier today.

“For over three decades, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. “The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

The most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama in the world with over 3.2 million daily viewers The Bold And The Beautiful is set in Los Angeles and tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and, most importantly, family. The series is broadcast weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT).