FREMONT (KPIX)- Electric automaker Tesla has dropped its lawsuit against Alameda County over the shelter in place order that shuttered its factory in Fremont.
A spokesperson for Alameda County Public Health confirmed the federal lawsuit was dropped, but declined to comment.
Reuters first reported on Wednesday, the automaker was dropping the case filed May 9 against the county to force “reopening its vehicle factory against county lockdown orders.”
Tesla sought injunctive and declaratory relief from the county after its decision to extend the shutdown orders for manufacturers, and threatened to move its Fremont factory out of state. Production was first suspended on March 23, after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order to shelter in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tesla reopened its factory on May 11, in defiance of the county orders. Two days later, the county approved the auto manufacturer’s plans to reopening.
