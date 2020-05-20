



ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County coroner’s office has identified the two male victims who lost their lives in separate fatal shootings in Antioch Monday morning

The first victim who was shot early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Antioch early Monday morning as 37-year-old Vallejo resident Kenneth McClain Jr.

Antioch police responded at 1:33 a.m. to the Twin Creeks apartment complex at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. on a report of gunshots heard near an apartment.

Officers arrived and found McClain down on the ground in the back patio of a unit with a gunshot, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second shooting victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to police.

Investigators learned there were several people inside the apartment when an altercation occurred and a male suspect fired several shots, then fled the complex on foot.

Antioch police have not released any other information about the suspect, who remains at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895.

The fatal shooting was the first of two in Antioch on Monday. Later Monday morning, 43-year-old Michael Moreno was killed in a shooting after what police said was an argument between roommates in the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court.

Officers had responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court and found Moreno, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other roommate, also a 43-year-old man, was being interviewed by investigators as of late Monday morning, and Antioch police did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for an update on the case.

Moreno was a military veteran who ran the family-friendly California Combat Academy gym in Pittsburg. Several people wrote on social media this week mourning his death.

“This man is a war hero. A master. A leader and coach. A friend. This can not be,” one person wrote on Facebook.