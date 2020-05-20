Comments
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton is the county’s only site where residents don’t need an appointment to get tested.
KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich got tested at the drive-through site at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday to show what the process is like.
She posted the below video on her Twitter page to share her experience.
I just got tested . Why ?
Well, I work out in the public and I was curious. But more importantly I want to make sure I keep my family and parents and coworkers healthy.
Pretty smooth process . Kudos to all the health care workers ! #kpix5 #ThanksHealthHeroes #HealthyAtHome pic.twitter.com/vGHMu7raMp
— Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) May 20, 2020
