Shelter-In-PlaceFind out what's now open in your county
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda County, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pleasanton, Testing

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton is the county’s only site where residents don’t need an appointment to get tested.

KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich got tested at the drive-through site at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday to show what the process is like.

She posted the below video on her Twitter page to share her experience.

Comments