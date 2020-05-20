Comments
MONTEREY (CBS SF) – The coronavirus testing site at Monterey Peninsula College will be closed Thursday because it has run out of supplies, Monterey County officials said Wednesday.
Because of the great community response, supplies have been exhausted at the campus on Fremont Street in Monterey, county officials said early Wednesday evening.
They said they expect to reopen the testing site next week, but residents are encouraged to check the website for updates and the schedule for the coming days.
