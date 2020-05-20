NAPA (CBS SF) — Health officials announced late Tuesday night that the state has given them approval to lift COVID-19 restrictions including shopping malls, dine-in restaurants and schools.
Swap meets, residential cleaning and maintenance services, outdoor museums, and other retail stores were also included, but wineries will remain shuttered. The businesses can open immediately while schools can be opened on June 1. All reopenings will have to obey local social distancing restrictions.
“It’s not a lesser standard,” county Supervisor Belia Ramos said during an online meeting Tuesday. “It’s a different standard.”
The changes come after county officials told their state counterparts that they meet the state’s criteria for an expanded reopening
under stage two of a four-stage process.
Wineries and tasting rooms are not allowed to open at this time, county officials said. Rather, wineries and tasting rooms will be able to open when the county moves into Phase Three.
Businesses are also required to post a state, industry-specific checklist in their workplace. The checklist is meant to show that the business has reduced the risk for spreading COVID-19 and is open.
They also must post signs at their entrance of the way they want customers to maintain social distancing.
