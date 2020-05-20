OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Athletics, who have had their 2020 season sidelined by both the Major League Baseball and Alameda County COVID-19 shutdowns, has told Oakland Coliseum officials they will not be making rent payments until the season begins.

Henry Gardner, the interim head of the Coliseum Authority, told the East Bay Times that the A’s had informed him they had “no ability to pay” the annual rent due April 1.

In a statement to KPIX 5, team officials said the reason behind their refusal to pay rent was pretty simple. They can’t use the facility under the current Alameda County shelter in place order.

“The Joint Powers Authority (who run the Coliseum) has been unable to make the Coliseum available for use by the A’s,” the statement read. “The A’s look forward to when the City and County feels it’s safe to lift the current directives, and the A’s are granted access to the facility to play.”

Under a license agreement with the JPA, the team may face penalties for failure to pay.

Even when the games return to the Coliseum they likely will be play at least for the first few weeks without fans in the stands. Also missing will be Stomper, the A’s beloved mascot. MLB officials have banned all mascots.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg among the changes being debated by the league.

With showers at ballparks discouraged and players possibly arriving in uniform, like they did when they were teenagers. Team personnel will be banned from eating at restaurants on road trips.

The traditional exchange of lineup cards would be eliminated, along with high-fives, fist bumps, and bat boys and girls, according to a 67-page draft of Major League Baseball’s proposed 2020 Operations Manual. A copy was sent to teams Friday and obtained by The Associated Press. The guidelines, first reported by The Athletic, are subject to negotiation with the players’ association.

Teams will be allowed to have 50 players each under the plan, with the number active for each game still be negotiated.

Spitting is prohibited along with water jugs and the use of saunas, steam rooms, pools and cryotherapy chambers. Hitting in indoor cages is discouraged, batting gloves encouraged.

Batting practice pitchers are to wear masks, dugout telephones disinfected after each use. Players may not touch their face to give signs, and they’re not allowed to lick their fingers. Teams are encouraged to hold meetings outdoors, players spread apart.

Teams were asked to respond with their suggested input by May 22. The protocols were written by MLB senior vice presidents Patrick Houlihan, Bryan Seeley and Chris Young, and vice president Jon Coyles. Young is a former pitcher who retired after the 2017 season.

Protocols include details on testing for team staff, who are divided into three tiers. All others may not enter clubhouses, dugouts and the field.

Seats in the empty stands near the dugout should be used to maintain distance, according to diagrams in the manual, and the next day’s starting pitcher can’t sit in the dugout. Everyone must keep their distance during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”

Fielders are “encouraged to retreat several steps away from the baserunner” between pitches. First and third base coaches are not to approach baserunners or umpires, and players should not socialize with opponents.

Managers and coaches must wear masks while in the dugouts. The entire traveling party — including players — must wear personal protective equipment while on buses and flights. Restaurants are off limits on the road, including the ones in hotels, as are hotel fitness centers.

