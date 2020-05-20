HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Officers in Hayward shot and killed a suspect Wednesday in a residential neighborhood, according to police.
The incident happened near the intersection of Kelly and Wildwood streets just east of B Street at around 2:27 p.m. Officers were conducting a traffic stop when the shooting happened, Hayward police said.
A suspect in his 20s was shot dead. Police said they were still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Video from Chopper 5 showed a white sedan with its passenger-side windows shattered and surrounded by patrol vehicles.
A passerby described hearing the gunfire. “I had heard twelve shots, and it was like eight shots and then quickly four more,” said Nicholas Gary. “As far as what [police] told me, they said that there was someone in pursuit and that a car was rammed. And then shots were fired, but that’s kind of vague and they wouldn’t really tell me anything after that.”
In addition to an internal investigation, Hayward police said the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office would open an investigation into the shooting.
The Hayward Police Chief has announced more information to be revealed at a 6:30 p.m. news conference.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
