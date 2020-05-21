ORINDA (CBS SF) — A nursing facility in an affluent East Bay suburb that was the center of a deadly coronavirus outbreak last month is subject of an investigation by state and local law enforcement, according to authorities.
There were over 50 positive cases and at least four deaths among residents and staff at the 47-bed Orinda Care Center during the COVID-19 outbreak. Contra Costa County health officials first announced the outbreak on April 3.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office confirmed the investigation by both local and state law enforcement agencies to KPIX 5 early Thursday evening.
“The Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney is collaborating with state law enforcement and regulatory agencies in an investigation into multiple COVID-19 related deaths of elderly residents of the Orinda Care Center,” said Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney in a statement. “Anyone with information about the outbreak at the Orinda Care Center is encouraged to contact Contra Costa County Senior Inspector Sean Eriksen at (925) 957-8760.”
There were no further details available regarding the investigation.
Skilled nursing facilities have been at the center of multiple deadly coronavirus outbreaks in the state and across the country. An outbreak at a Vallejo nursing home infected almost 100 residents and staffers in early May, according to health authorities.
Nursing home advocates have called for sweeping changes at assisted living facilities in the wake of the outbreaks.
