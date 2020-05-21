



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Solano County on Thursday received state approval to begin reopening various sectors of their economies such as dine-in restaurants, the California Department of Public Health said.

The county filed attestation forms with the state health department, arguing that they meet state targets for indicators like active COVID-19 coronavirus cases and testing capacity to reopen certain businesses and industries.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: What Businesses Are Open In Your County?

“We believe that we are ready for this next step in the recovery process and look forward to expanding opportunities for our public and business communities,” Solano County Supervisor Erin Hannigan said.

Moving into the second stage of the state’s four-stage reopening plan will allow Solano County to reopen manufacturing facilities, logistics businesses, child care facilities for non-essential workers, office-based businesses that cannot effectively work from home, and some other businesses like car washes and pet grooming and outdoor museums.

Napa County announced it would be moving into expanded Stage 2 reopening earlier this week.

With the approved attestation forms, both counties can also move further into stage two than some other Bay Area counties by opening retail stores and shopping malls, dine-in restaurants and schools with modified layouts.

Napa County’s five school districts and the Napa County Office of Education will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, according to county officials. Solano County schools will remain closed until summer, at the earliest.

In addition, Napa County officials noted that businesses will not be required to reopen or resume operations and residents should not expect all eligible businesses to reopen immediately.

Businesses and restaurants in both counties will still be required to follow state and local public health guidelines like practicing physical distancing and wearing a face covering while in public. Large public gatherings also continue to be prohibited.

The CDPH has, as of Thursday morning, approved attestation forms submitted by 39 counties seeking to accelerate their transition into stage two. Most of those counties are in northern California and the Central Valley.