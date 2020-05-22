SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A minivan exploded into flames Friday morning in the westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, grinding the commute into the city to a near halt as firefighters battled the flames.
A Sigalert was issued for the crash around 6:20 a.m. The three right lanes were blocked near the center anchorage on the upper deck of the bridge. All crash was cleared and all lanes were reopened at around 7 a.m. but the 47-minute shutdown had a lingering impact on the morning commute.
CAR FIRE ON BAY BRIDGE WESTERN SPAN FULLY ENGULFED VEHICLE FIRE LANES #4/5 BLOCKED 06:34 Hrs pic.twitter.com/oDx4Hk2ixx
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 22, 2020
Bay Bridge on fire? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Gt4rAqniOk
— Swizec Teller (@Swizec) May 22, 2020
San Francisco fire officials said there were no injuries in the incident.
The California Highway Patrol advised motorists to expect delays and to use alternate routes. The accident triggered a pre-pandemic traffic jam on I-80 heading into San Francisco. Commuters were backed up all the way to Emeryville.
You must log in to post a comment.