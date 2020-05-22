SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A houseboat ran aground on the Napa River Friday morning, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to send a rescue helicopter to pluck out the two people aboard.
Napa Police contacted the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco at about 6 a.m. Friday to report the houseboat aground with two passengers aboard, the Coast Guard said.
A 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Vallejo was dispatched along with a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco to the boat stranded in a marsh.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and lowered a rescue swimmer to hoist up both passengers individually. They were transferred the Napa County Airport to meet with emergency personnel and Napa police.
“This rescue wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the well-coordinated teamwork of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco,” said Lt. j.g. Joel Norton, co-pilot of the rescue helicopter in a prepared statement. “The Coast Guard small boat that was also on scene and local fire and ambulance services that took care of the survivors after we dropped them off at Napa County Airport.”
There was no word on what caused the houseboat to run aground or whether anyone was injured.
