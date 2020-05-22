OAKLAND (CBS SF) — We are expecting some amazing weather for this Memorial Day weekend — that could spell trouble for the shelter-in- place order as people try to enjoy the holiday weekend outdoors.

Oakland’s Lake Merritt will not be closed this weekend, but you will not be able to park on street surrounding the park this holiday weekend.

City Park Ambassadors will be also be out, reminding people that social distancing rules will need to be followed.

“The lake is one of the premier venues for that so I think we are going to see bunch of people come down to celebrate the holiday,” said Oakland resident Mark Frye.

Many people may be thinking just like Frye. Although, while he and his family follow the social distancing guidelines and wear masks, he is worried about the select few that don’t.

“I think most people are being responsible but of course there’s a few that want to go their own way,” Frye said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf continues to promote the message of “Give the Lake a Break.”

The slogan came about after dense crowds were seen on a warm Sunday afternoon on April 26. Schaaf laid out some guidelines regarding park use during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night.

“We are not allowing any of our vendors at our parks,” Schaaf said. “We have closed parking lots but we have opened a number of streets to our slow street movement.”

According to the City of Oakland, officers will also be monitoring the traffic along the Lake Merritt area. Those who live around the lake hope people from out of the area won’t come in and ruin the weekend for local residents.

“Hopefully there won’t be a lot of crowds and people will use common sense.” Frye said. “We see already that the numbers haven’t really gone down on Alameda County so I would say let’s keep it going until we can get those numbers down.”