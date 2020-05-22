



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco nurse, recovering from a bout of COVID-19, has taken to social media and posted shocking images of what a severe battle with illness can do to your body, no matter how healthy you are.

Mike Schultz said he contracted the virus sometime in early March, likely at a party in Florida, according to CNN. A few days later, Schultz flew to Boston to see his boyfriend and started showing symptoms.

On March 17th, Schultz had a fever that spiked to 103 and started to have trouble breathing. He was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator for four-and-a-half weeks. Over that time span, he lost 50 pounds.

Schultz shared before and after photos on social media of what the virus did to his body.

“I didn’t even recognize myself,” Schultz said. “And they had shaved my beard because they needed to put a tracheostomy in. And, obviously the weight loss, I pretty much cried when I looked in the mirror.”

Schultz just turned 44 and had no underlying health conditions. He says he’s slowly getting his strength back, but still needs a lot of rest breaks.