WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump announced Friday afternoon that his administration would declare houses of worship “essential services,” allowing them to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The people are demanding to go to their church and synagogue, to go to their mosque,” Mr. Trump said. He said the U.S. needed “more prayer.”
He also said he would “override” governors who did not agree to reopen houses of worship.
“If they don’t do it, I will override the governors,” Mr. Trump said. It is unclear how he would be able to “override” the governors, though, since constitutional experts agree that Mr. Trump does not have the authority to reopen state economies against the will of governors.
