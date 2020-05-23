SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A massive fire erupted at a warehouse on San Francisco waterfront early Saturday, quickly growing to four alarms as more than 100 firefighters rushed to battle the blaze.

The firefighters began responding to 911 calls of a fire on the waterfront at Taylor and Jones streets around 4:20 a.m. Arriving crews were confronted with towering flames engulfing the warehouse, forcing them to take a defensive stance.

The structure soon began to collapse. San Francisco’s Fireboat 3 was on the scene battling the blaze next to the U.S. liberty ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien, but fire had spread underneath the pier. Streets around the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood have been shutdown.

The fire was at Pier 45 and could be seen for miles. A large plume of smoke covered much of the San Francisco Bay, stretching from Sausalito to Oakland. Several residents have reported on social media to being able to smell the smoke.

Visitors to San Francisco’s popular Fisherman’s Wharf are very familiar with the pier as it has several old warships docked along side of it.



No injuries were reported to the firefighters.