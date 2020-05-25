Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Thefts of package deliveries have become all too common during the coronavirus pandemic but thanks to some vigilant East Bay neighbors, police arrested of a pair of suspected porch pirates in Antioch, on Monday.
Several neighbors spotted a male suspect stealing items from residents’ porches in the southeast part of the city and called police.
Officers located two suspects and after searching their car found several items of stolen property and stolen mail.
Police said much of the property will be returned to the rightful owners.
Meanwhile, the two suspects were booked in the county jail on charges of theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.
