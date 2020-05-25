SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — With unemployment numbers spiking in California, Santa Clara County will be voting on a measure that will help keep people in their homes, even if they can’t pay the rent.

“As we think about the neediest people in our community, it gets you thinking about the folks just barely hanging onto their homes,” said Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez.

It’s not rent forgiveness and tenants will still have to pay landlords.

The measure is expected to pass in Santa Clara County, but it will also need an extension of a statewide moratorium that was enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom by executive order in March.

“We’re asking him to help us prevent more and more people from becoming homeless,” Chavez said.

More and more laid-off workers are concerned about providing for their basic needs such as housing and food.

Food giveaways by the social services agencies like ConXion are becoming more common as the pandemic drags on.

“Me and my daughter are low-income and it helps us tremendously, we need to eat,” said Adrian Gallardes of San Jose.

But it’s not just food that people can’t afford.

In recent weeks, more people are applying for financial assistance to the pay the rent according to Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose.

“The volume of people that are coming in absolute desperation is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Executive Director Poncho Guevara.