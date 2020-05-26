



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus Stories

Bay Area Ministers Urge African-American Worshipers To ‘Shelter In Grace’ Despite Green Light To Reopen

SAN FRANCISCO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has given the green light for places of worship to reopen, with some modifications. But not all churches are ready for worshipers to return. “The church is not the building, the church is the believer and because of that we encourage you to worship in place, and shelter in grace,” said Pastor Joseph Bryant. He was one of several Bay Area ministers who gathered on the steps of San Francisco’s City Hall at a safe distance to call for more testing and education in the black community. They rallied to keep church doors closed, particularly because African Americans struggle with disproportionate COVID-19 death rates. Read More

Proper Social Distancing Of Memorial Day Crowds At SF Beaches, Parks A Matter Of Perspective

SAN FRANCISCO — As thousands flocked to Bay Area beaches and parks on Memorial Day, most seemed determined to practice social distancing and usually succeeded. The view of Ocean Beach from the Cliff House at mid-afternoon provided an example of that effort, as large swaths of sand were evident between groups of people sitting on the beach. Still, the view was alarming for some, at least at first glance. “I thought maybe half the city didn’t get the memo on social distancing,” said May Samali who was jogging Monday alongside the beach on the Great Highway. Read More

Crowds Come Out To SF Parks, Beaches On Memorial Day After Weeks Of Sheltering In Place

SAN FRANCISCO — After months of sheltering in place, the Memorial Day crowds at Ocean Beach were as thick as the ones in Orange County that earned a tongue-lashing and shutdown from Governor Gavin Newsom. While the sand is vast and wide, and it appeared social distancing was being somewhat maintained, folks who parked illegally in lots, or on the Great Highway, returned from the beach to find tickets from San Francisco police on their cars. The situation warranted a response from the San Francisco Emergency Operations Center: “San Francisco has made great progress against the coronavirus, due to our aggressive and early action, and the participation of all San Franciscans who have stayed home, washed their hands, practiced social distancing and covered their faces when outside the home. We understand that people want to enjoy the great water and spend time with friends and family.” Read More

Santa Clara County Pushing For Extension To Eviction Moratorium

SAN JOSE — With unemployment numbers spiking in California, Santa Clara County will be voting on a measure that will help keep people in their homes, even if they can’t pay the rent. “As we think about the neediest people in our community, it gets you thinking about the folks just barely hanging onto their homes,” said Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez. It’s not rent forgiveness and tenants will still have to pay landlords. The measure is expected to pass in Santa Clara County, but it will also need an extension of a statewide moratorium that was enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom by executive order in March. Read More

Santa Clara County Offers New, Expanded COVID-19 Testing In Areas With Higher Rate Of Cases

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County on Monday launched new and expanded COVID-19 testing at six sites across the county, focusing on areas which have shown a higher rate of recent coronavirus cases compared to other nearby areas. The free testing is available for all county residents whether or not symptoms are present, and essential workers with regular interaction with the public were urged to get tested now and once a month going forward. Testing can identify the infection before a person feels symptoms or before they spread it to another person. “The County is bringing testing capacity to where it’s needed,” said Cindy Chavez, President of the Board of Supervisors in a prepared statement. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood: it’s fast, free and you don’t need insurance.” Read More

Republican Groups Sue California Over Gov. Newsom’s Order On Mail-In Ballots

SAN FRANCISCO — Republican groups are suing California Governor Gavin Newsom, claiming his recent executive order to mail every registered voter in the state a ballot ahead of the November election is an “illegal power grab” that redesigns the election system. The lawsuit alleges Newsom’s order is “less about protecting the health of Californians and more about protecting the electoral prospects of the Governor’s political party.” The Republican National Party, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. Read More

California Issues Guidelines For Reopening Places Of Worship; Unauthorized Services Source Of New Outbreaks

SAN FRANCISCO — California has issued strict new guidelines to reopen places of worship in the state Monday, a day after health officials announced two church services held without authorization were the source of coronavirus outbreaks. The guidelines from the Department of Public Health indicates only 25 percent of the building’s capacity can be used or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower. Other guidelines include discouraging the sharing of items such as prayer books or rugs, discouraging handshakes, hugs, and similar greetings, replacing plate collection with alternative forms of donating, and offering communion in the hand instead of on the tongue. Read More

Outdoor Dining Allowed With Amended Sonoma County Shelter-In-Place Order

SANTA ROSA — In Sonoma County, restaurants and other food facilities are now allowed to offer onsite sit-down meals – outdoors. That is one significant change in the Sonoma County Health Officer’s public shelter-in-place order, which expands the list of Sonoma County businesses able to operate as part of the county’s move into Stage Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan. The amended order went into effect after midnight Saturday morning. Facilities such as wineries, breweries and bars may also open for outdoor dining if meals are served. They also can continue with curbside to-go pickup. Read More

Berkeley Tennis, Pickleball Courts Reopen For Singles Play

BERKELEY — While most neighborhood parks and recreation facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts for singles play provided social distancing and other measures are used. The sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued May 18 and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for court time. Singles play between members of different households is allowed provided novel coronavirus guidelines that include staying safely apart, not sharing equipment and using only three balls per court. Read More