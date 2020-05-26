



PETALUMA (KPIX 5) — Hairstyles in Sonoma County are going to have to grow a little longer after health officials announced a delay for the reopening of hair salons, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom giving the green light Tuesday.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s public health officer, announced the decision Tuesday night. Mase said even though Newsom earlier in the day declared that hair salons were eligible to reopen in most of the state including three Bay Area counties, Sonoma County will hold off.

Mase said Sonoma County is not ready after a spike of more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, including some hospitalizations.

“I think we’re going to wait a little bit to see where we’re going in order to protect the community,” said Dr. Mase. “We are looking at the number of cases, where they are happening, how many we are able to isolate.”

Brauley McNulty of Daredevils and Queens hair salon in Santa Rosa said she is disappointed at the decision. She was cleaning up the shop, preparing to reopen before the county’s decision was announced during a press briefing.

McNulty said the most she can do now is be ready when it is time.

“It’s disappointing. Also, death is disappointing,” McNulty said. “What can we do but wait?”

“We’re definitely hopeful to get back to work,” said Candace Harker, owner of Ava Lane Hairdressing in Petaluma. “We want to make sure we are following the right precautions to keep everyone safe.“

Harker said her phone has been ringing off the hook because people believed she’d be back open. But now she said she will patiently wait until the county gives the all clear.

“The moment we’re able to reopen will definitely be joyous but somewhat confusing. Just [want] to make sure that my staff is safe and my guests are safe and our community,” explained Harker.