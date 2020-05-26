



— We are brushing our teeth less often, taking fewer showers and doing less laundry during the coronavirus quarantine, according to a recent study.

Advanced Dermatology surveyed neary 1,500 people in late March, asking them about how working from home has impacted their daily habits and routines.

One in five people admit to brushing their teeth less than normal, one in three say they are showering less and doing their laundry less.

61 percent of people say that they are doing their hair less and only 19 percent are putting their makeup on every day.

91 percent of people say they are dressing more casually from home, but about half of the respondents said they dress up and put on make up for video conferences.

Other changes in the routine have led to over half (54 percent) becoming concerned about potential weight gain during quarantine. Top reasons include being less physically active, having easier access to food eating more to cope with anxiety.