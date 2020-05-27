ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — An explosion and fire at a home in Rohnert Park on Wednesday morning was apparently caused by a fuel leak underneath a recently restored Ford Model T vehicle inside the garage, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Crews responded at 6:47 a.m. to a 911 call about an explosion in a garage in the 4500 block of Fairway Drive and contained the fire to the garage within about 20 minutes.

A search of the home confirmed the flames did not extend into the living quarters, and the husband and wife living there both escaped unharmed, public safety officials said.

One of the residents reported smelling gasoline and what appeared to be fuel leaking underneath the restored Model T shortly before the explosion, and a preliminary investigation appears to confirm that as the cause of the fire.

The home has been red-tagged for being uninhabitable after the explosion, and the exact extent of damage to the structure has not been determined, according to the Department of Public Safety.